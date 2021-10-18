Valneva reports positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Valneva SE is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vaccine company Valneva reported positive Phase 3 results on Monday for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

"These results confirm the advantages often associated with inactivated whole virus vaccines," said Valneva Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach.

"We are committed to bringing our differentiated vaccine candidate to licensure as quickly as possible and continue to believe that we will be able to make an important contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Valneva added it was preparing for trials in children aged between 5-12 years and for a Valneva-sponsored trial to evaluate VLA2001's performance for people in need of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The company's shares slumped last month after Britain said it had cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of the vaccine Valneva was developing, partly over concerns about when it would win approval for use.

Nevertheless, Valneva has been expanding the trials of its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and remains in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two kinds of blood pressure medication recalled for possibly too much of a carcinogen

    All batches of Irbesartan tablets in 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg strengths and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 150 mg/12.5 mg and 300 mg/12.5 mg strengths made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals have been recalled.

  • 2 Gene-Editing Stocks to Have on Your Radar Right Now

    They only have preclinical candidates for now. But these biotechs could have game-changing gene-editing therapies.

  • Can I get a COVID vaccine booster shot? Here's who is eligible as more boosters get OK'd.

    So far, 8.8 million Americans have received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Here’s everything to know about booster doses of all three vaccines.

  • FDA delays Moderna vaccine for adolescents due to risk of rare heart condition

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would delay its decision on administration of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents, citing concerns the shot may lead to a heightened risk of a rare heart condition.

  • Fauci said FDA panel's recommendation shows J&J vaccine 'should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with'

    Fauci called an FDA panel's recommendation to authorize J&J boosters "a very good thing... for those who have received the J&J vaccine."

  • Zantac unlikely to turn into cancer-causing chemical in the body, but concerns remain about how drugs age on the shelf

    Pharmaceutical companies recalled metformin, a Type 2 diabetes drug, after finding high levels of NDMA impurities. Scott Olson via Getty ImagesWhen consumers get a prescription drug from the pharmacy, they assume that it’s been tested and is safe to use. But what if a drug changes in harmful ways as it sits on the shelf or in the body? One dangerous result has been the creation of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable carcinogen, in certain drugs. NDMA is found in chlorinated water, food and

  • If You Invested $3,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most exciting biotechs on the market today, because it's pushing the limits of what is possible when it comes to treating hereditary diseases. As the flagship program, it's not an exaggeration to say that CRISPR's success was in large part riding on CTX001, so the stock would have been ripe for speculators -- and it still is.

  • Fauci: J&J recipients will likely be able to mix and match boosters

    The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely allow recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 to mix and match vaccine boosters depending on their individual health, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told ABC News' '"This Week" on Sunday.Why it matters: The FDA's vaccine expert panel on Friday unanimously endorsed booster shots for adult recipients of the J&J vaccine. The panel is also exploring the mix and match strategy but hasn't yet taken a formal

  • Merck COVID-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

    The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say. Merck on Oct 11 applied for U.S. emergency clearance of the first pill for COVID-19 after it cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in a large clinical trial. The medicine, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could gain authorization as soon as December.

  • Lawsuits filed around the U.S. demanding unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

    At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Bought Out in 2022

    The healthcare sector has been a serious disappointment for investors in 2021. After a banner year in 2020 thanks to the advent of several highly lucrative COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) has now fallen by a staggering 11.5% so far this year. A healthy cadre of headline-grabbing new technologies from biotech pioneers such as Allogene Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Sarepta Therapeutics, among many others, have failed to live up to expectations and/or exhibited worrying safety signals.

  • 3 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here's why they selected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals): Shares of Regeneron dropped like a rock amid September's broad market declines.

  • FDA vaccine panel recommends Moderna and J&J booster shots

    The FDA vaccine advisory panel is recommending booster shots for some Americans, and these recommendations will head to the FDA and CDC for further authorization. Dr. Ofer Levy, a voting member on that FDA vaccine panel, joins CBSN's Lana Zak for more on the story.

  • Fauci: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Probably Should Have Been 2 Shots

    A federal health panel has recommended that J&J recipients receive a booster shot.

  • Key FDA panel recommends Johnson & Johnson booster

    Vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital discusses the FDA’s recommendation and mixing and matching vaccines.

  • FDA advisers back booster shots for Johnson & Johnson recipients

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to endorse booster shots for Americans with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation came a day after the committee approved a third dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for seniors and high-risk adults. Michael George has the latest.

  • Biogen trial of ALS drug fails main goal, but company says data are encouraging

    A late-stage trial of Biogen Inc's experimental treatment for an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed to reach its main goal, but secondary measures and biomarkers showed favorable trends, the company said on Sunday. Biogen will engage with regulators and other stakeholders "to understand the meaningfulness of this data and potential paths forward," Toby Ferguson, head of the neuromuscular development unit at Biogen, told Reuters. The company is treating trial patients in a follow-on study and recently launched a Phase 3 trial of the drug, tofersen, in patients who are not yet experiencing ALS symptoms.

  • SAVA 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

    San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2021) - Hagens Berman urges Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.Class Period: Sept. 14, 2020 - Aug. 27, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SAVA Contact An Attorney Now: SAVA@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Securities Fraud Class Action: The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements an