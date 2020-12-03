Valour Launches World's First Fee-Free[1] Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)

  • New ETP, Bitcoin Zero, will enable institutions and individuals to invest in Bitcoin in a similar way to ETFs and shares

  • Trading and owning Bitcoin Zero will not incur management fees

  • Bitcoin Zero is the first of several innovative products Valour plans to bring to market

  • Trading in Bitcoin Zero to begin on December 3, 2020

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world first, Valour, the Swiss-based creator of investment products that provide exposure to innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Bitcoin Zero, a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange traded product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees.

From today, Bitcoin Zero will begin trading on the Stockholm-based Nordic Growth Market stock exchange. It will make investment in the world's best-known digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options.

Valour Founder and Director, Johan Wattenström, said: "Our mission is to make investment in disruptive technologies accessible to all. The launch of the Bitcoin Zero ETP is very much a part of this. It marks a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of digital assets, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to Bitcoin, whose value has almost tripled this year."

Trading Bitcoin Zero is as simple and secure as buying shares. It can be done through any broker or financial institution with access to the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange. Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of the exchange, said: "Nordic Growth Market has been a dedicated partner for developing and supporting the ETP market for more than 15 years. We are delighted to welcome Valour and their new, innovative ETPs to NGM. Digital assets are an important part of the future of financial markets, and this is a significant step in making these products available to all investors."

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero is the first fully-hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin (BTC) as its underlying asset and charging zero management fees. The product is available in euros (BTC ZERO EUR, ISIN code CH0573883474); and Swedish krona (BTC ZERO SEK, ISIN code CH0585378661). It is traded in the same way as any other security, removing the mystery, complexity and costs of BTC investment and custody that have thus far impeded mainstream adoption.

About Valour

Valour Structured Products Inc. issues exchange-traded products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, simply and securely. For more information, visit www.valour.com.

About Nordic Growth Market

Nordic Growth Markets is one of the leading Nordic stock exchanges with more than 30 years of experience as a dedicated partner for growth companies. Through our marketplaces in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, we provide trading in more than 20,000 instruments such as equities, bonds, AIFs and derivatives. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Börse Stuttgart, the leading retail exchange in Germany. For more information about Nordic Growth Market, visit www.ngm.se.

[1] While Valour doesn't charge any management fees, trading Bitcoin Zero will incur investors' usual brokerage fees.

Media Contact
Rebecca Geller
+44 7967 673733
press@valour.com

