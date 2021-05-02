Valparaiso man killed amid standoff with police in Porter Co.

Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

- And new this morning as well, Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving the Porter County Sheriff's Department. It happened last night in South Haven. Police say deputies responded to a disturbance and after several hours entered a home.

They say Alexander Tuzinski was holding a gun. At some point, he was shot and died of his injuries. The deputy's names have not been released.