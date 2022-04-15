Valrico man arrested on 7 child molestation charges, Hillsborough deputies say

VALRICO — Hillsborough deputies have arrested Thomas David Lair, 62, on seven charges of child molestation this week, the county Sheriff’s Office said.

Lair targeted the daughters of his friends for more than 20 years, deputies say, with the first reported allegation of molestation happening in 1998.

Of the seven counts Lair is facing, five are for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12. The other two are for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 15.

Detectives spoke with the girls, who described incidents with Lair as recently as 2020, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement he believes Lair may have done this to other girls who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about Lair is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Lair was taken into custody Wednesday at his Valrico home in the Citrus Wood neighborhood. He remained at a Hillsborough County jail Friday in lieu of a $350,000 bail.