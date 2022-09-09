Valrico man was speeding just before Tampa crash that killed pedestrian, police say

Tony Marrero, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

TAMPA — A Valrico man was driving nearly twice the posted speed limit before he slammed into a pedestrian on Hillsborough Avenue earlier this year, police said.

Keshawn Kassem Minor, 25, was arrested Thursday on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to the Feb. 8 crash that killed 57-year-old Joseph Bunch, records show.

Arrest and search warrant affidavits filed in the case provide details of the investigation, including evidence that suggested Minor was racing at least one other driver just before the crash.

A witness told Tampa police that he was driving east on West Hillsborough Avenue near Anderson Road about 12:15 a.m. when three vehicles approached him a high speeds, according to the search warrant affidavit filed by a Tampa police detective who wanted to search the BMW 535i that investigators say Minor was driving at the time.

“The witness stated the vehicles were traveling ‘at least 100 mph’ and he believed they were ‘racing’...” the affidavit states.

The witness said a white Ford Mustang passed him on the left and a white BMW sedan on the right. The witness lost sight of the cars and soon after arrived at the crash scene near North Himes Avenue, where he saw a person lying in the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue. The BMW was stopped nearby.

A Tampa police detective obtained surveillance video from a nearby car dealership that showed the BMW and Mustang driving close to each other and speeding relative to other traffic, according to the affidavits. Video from a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus showed the BMW hitting Bunch and continuing out of view for about 2 minutes and 40 seconds before returning to the crash scene. The unidentified Mustang driver did not stop.

The video shows Minor, who was alone in the BMW, get out of the driver’s seat, the affidavits state.

Investigators determined Minor hit Bunch as he was trying to cross Hillsborough Avenue from north to south at the intersection of Hillsborough and Himes.

“A speed analysis revealed that the defendant’s vehicle was traveling through the intersection at an average speed of 84.41 MPH,” the arrest affidavit states. The posted speed limit there is 45 mph.

Minor told investigators that he was driving between 40 and 45 mph and that Bunch “came out of nowhere,” the arrest affidavit states. Minor said he saw the Mustang but didn’t know who was driving it.

“The defendant’s pattern of driving leading up to and during the crash shows he was knowingly operating his vehicle in a reckless manner likely to cause the death or great bodily injury of another,” the arrest affidavit states.

Minor, who was on felony probation at the time of his arrest, was being held Friday without bail.

Court records show Minor has a history of driving infractions and arrests in Hillsborough County dating back to 2017.

Last September, Minor was cited and arrested after a Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy clocked him driving the BMW 90 mph in a 50 mph zone on Adamo Drive in Tampa. During a search of the car, the deputy found a pistol and loaded magazine in the glovebox, according to an arrest affidavit. Minor had four prior felony convictions at the time and was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and marijuana possession. He was found guilty on the first two charges, records show. The drug charge was dropped.

Bunch was known as “Jo Jo” and was just a few days shy of his 58th birthday at the time of his death, his obituary said. He loved fishing and cooking and worked as a cook at the Green Parrott Tiki Bar and Grill in Tampa.

