Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, TrueShares Structured ...

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BUFG, LNT, COST,

Added Positions: SPIP, AUGZ, SPDW, VTI, ESGU, IVW, PSEP, XLK, IWM, IWR, VEA, SPY, PDBC, ABT, UNH, OTTR, BRK.B, USB,

Reduced Positions: PAPR, SPAB, SPLG, BJAN, SPYG, FLTR, FFEB, SPEM, RAVI, BAPR, EJAN, SRLN, BJUN, EAPR, ECL, VB, BMAR, HYGV, SPIB, XEL, USFR, VZ, MSFT, GWX, UJAN, VO, VOO, KNG, IVV, AMZN, FNOV, WFC, GGG, GOOGL, DCI, SPMD, ITOT,

Sold Out: BDEC, ULTR, VNQI, IJAN,





For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN) - 337,267 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 255,787 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.25% Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP) - 258,846 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 264,020 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.72% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 134,983 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG)





Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)





Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)





Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $489.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 255,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (AUGZ)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF by 349.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.117900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 67,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Sold Out: IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $48.53 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IJAN)



Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.01.





