Valu Holdings (TSE:PET) delivers shareholders 23% return over 1 year, surging 11% in the last week alone

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) share price is up 22% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.1% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Since it's been a strong week for Valu Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Valu Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 348%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 22% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Valu Holdings as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Valu Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Valu Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 23% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 16% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Valu Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

