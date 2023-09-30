A valuable resource for those in the Latin@ community who are in crisis | Opinion

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez is a retired medical professional and public health advocate who founded the Spanish-language health website, nuestrasalud.com. He has served on various boards including the Rhode Island Foundation, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, and the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.

With more than 40 years in health care and over 30 years teaching about public health, I've seen how knowledge and compassion can make a difference. However, despite decades of progress, our society still struggles to understand and care for mental and behavioral health issues.

The recent introduction of the 988 Lifeline, a 24/7 free and confidential support system for those experiencing thoughts of suicide, substance use disorder, mental health crises, and emotional distress, marks a monumental leap forward in the evolution of treatment. As we continue to embrace this resource, we must also address the complex web of stigma, and silence that often shroud mental health discussions – particularly in Latin@ communities.

The Latin@ community is no stranger to silence when it comes to mental health. For generations, we have been taught that freely discussing our mental health challenges is a sign of weakness, not strength. I, too, grew up in a household where discussing mental health was met with disapproval. My mother, a kind and loving woman, could not believe it when her successful friend revealed her struggle with depression. She couldn't comprehend how someone so fortunate could be unhappy. Similarly, my father believed that crying was toxic to his strong sense of masculine pride.

These are common examples of the deeply rooted attitudes toward mental health that many of us have encountered within our families and communities. Latin@ communities often associate seeking help for mental health challenges with shame, judgment, or a perceived loss of dignity. As a result, countless individuals silently endure their emotional pain, shying away from the support they desperately need.

The 988 Lifeline is a crucial step toward changing this narrative. It offers a lifeline that is available to us in our moments of crisis, providing a safe space to talk about our mental and behavioral health challenges, free from judgment. The 988 Lifeline provides support in Spanish as well as more than 200 other languages. This is a significant step toward making help more accessible and culturally appropriate for our community.

My hope is that, as a community, we can embrace the 988 Lifeline as a resource that understands our language, culture, and the complexities of our experiences. I urge every member of the Latin@ community to recognize the power of the 988 Lifeline.

Let us remember that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. It is an act of self-love and a step toward healing. As someone who has seen the transformative power of knowledge and compassion, I believe that together, we can rewrite the narrative surrounding mental health in our community. The 988 Lifeline is here, and it is here for us.

