The value of work

Chile growing. Steel production. Military Service. They’re the three things Pueblo is most knownfor. And they all have one thing in common: they require a work ethic that goes beyond whatmost are accustomed to. Our work ethic is what I’m most proud of when I’m representing Puebloat the Capitol.

The way I was raised, work has two purposes. The first, is to provide for your family. The secondis personal dignity. All honest labor is honorable, and the two purposes go hand-in-hand: thereis no greater source of personal pride and dignity than to provide for the needs of one's family.Hard work should afford each person the ability to do so. It doesn’t matter what you do, ratherthat, if you’re able to work, you do it.

That’s why I believe in a progressive income tax. A progressive income tax ensures that thosewho work full-time, yet still struggle to afford groceries, don’t pay excessive taxes on their hardearned wages on top of it all. It’s a way of honoring the dignity of that work.

Unfortunately, in Colorado, our flat income tax results in middle-class Coloradans paying the10th highest effective rate in the nation. Meanwhile, the wealthiest Coloradans pay the 17thlowest rate. TABOR makes it almost impossible to fix this disparity without gutting basic serviceslike funding for roads and schools.

Accordingly, it’s been a priority of mine to change the way we do TABOR refunds, by sendingthem out to all Colorado taxpayers in identical amounts, instead of disproportionately refundingthem to the highest income-earners. I successfully accomplished that last year, by creating theColorado Cashback program, and I did it again this year in the Special Session of the GeneralAssembly. I’m committed to continue fighting for it until it’s permanent.

Because of our record surplus, this year, the identical TABOR refunds will be $800 per Coloradotaxpayer. For 70% of all Coloradans, and over 80% of Puebloans, this is a larger TABOR refundthan they would have received under the traditional six-tier system.

By sending out identical TABOR refunds, we ensure that the taxes refunded to taxpayers aretaxes they paid while earning enough to cover their basic needs. Whether we make $40,000 or$400,000 a year, our minimal food, shelter, clothing, and transportation requirements are aboutthe same. Sure, you could spend big and eat lobster and steak everyday, but nobody can just-not- buy groceries. As long as we tax Coloradans on the wages they earn in the process ofcovering these necessities, the least we can do is refund those taxes first in times of excess.

At the heart of the matter is a question of whether we value work for its own sake, or whetherwe value work relative to the wages it provides. CEO’s will always make more than janitors, butdo we assign equal dignity to the janitor’s work as we do the CEO’s? In Pueblo, we know theanswer to that question.

Nick Hinrichsen

Sen. Nick Hinrichsen is the state Senator for Colorado Senate District 3, which covers Pueblo County

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: The value of work