Value Added: 7 Top Stocks for 2019

Getty Images





Making money in the stock market this year is going to take all the skill and luck you can muster. The global economy is slowing, a trade war with China still lingers despite negotiations, and the Federal Reserve remains likely to raise short-term interest rates, albeit slowly.

But you still can find promising investments. To identify some of the top stocks right now, I interviewed Jerome Dodson, manager of Parnassus Endeavor Fund (PARWX) and founder of the Parnassus funds. Based in San Francisco, Parnassus is the largest U.S. fund firm focused on buying good stocks that are also, in the firm's view, good corporate citizens in terms of the environment, social and corporate governance issues.

More to the point, Dodson's fund has a first-class record. Endeavor returned an annualized 16.3% over the past 10 years - an average of 3.1 percentage points per year better than the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. Dodson, 75, is a contrarian investor who loves to pounce on stocks that have been pummeled.

Given the selloff, this is precisely Dodson's kind of market. Read on for his seven top stocks for 2019.

SEE ALSO: 19 Best Retirement Stocks to Buy in 2019

Apple

Getty Images





52-week low/high: $142.00/$233.47

Market value: $715.4 billion

Trailing P/E ratio: 13

Dividend yield: 1.9%

Apple (AAPL, $150.75) is a classic Dodson pick. Apple, of course, did a round trip, cresting around $233 before collapsing. It went from being everyone's favorite stock to everyone's most hated stock - with almost all the decline taking place in just the last three months of 2018. Then in early January, a fresh announcement of flagging sales of its signature iPhones, mainly in China, caused further damage to its stock price.

For Apple to turn around, Dodson says, it needs one big thing to happen: The U.S. and China must settle their trade differences without the U.S. putting big tariffs on imports of iPhones, which are assembled in China from parts manufactured in other Asian countries. Tariffs would force Apple to raise prices, trim profit margins, undertake a major revamping of its supply chain or, perhaps, all of the above.

"I'm assuming the trade spat will be settled," Dodson says. "If Trump raises tariffs, that'd be really scary."

Assuming common sense prevails, Dodson believes growth in Apple's Services division - which includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Watch and iPay - will help make up for the longer periods users are holding onto their older iPhones, rather than buying newer, shinier models. But make no mistake: What Dodson really likes is Apple's lower price. Shares trade at a level not seen since mid-2017. It's not often a stock like Apple sells at a price-earnings ratio as low as 13.

Apple's genius is that it sells products that really aren't too dissimilar from everyone else's. But once you own an iPhone, buying an Apple computer that so easily integrates with that phone is a no-brainer. Before you know it, you also own an iPad, an Apple Watch ... and on it goes even though Apple's prices are higher than most competitors. (By the way, I don't own the stock, although several clients do. But I do own virtually all the Apple toys.)

SEE ALSO: The 9 Best Dividend Growth Stocks in the Dow Jones

Nvidia