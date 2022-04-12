‘Value every day’: Man describes moment he was shot trying to help his neighbor

An attack, shooting and police chase not only changed the lives of two men forever, but brought them together as they fight for justice.

The chaos all unfolded on March 6 in Rock Hill. Now, for the first time and only on Channel 9, South Carolina bureau reporter Tina Terry spoke to the man who was shot.

28-year-old Travis Rowell said there had been a feud between his friend and her neighbors Chandler Ward and Daryl Trabucco. He said he went over to make her feel safe, and said that was when those neighbors attacked him.

PREVIOUS: Suspects charged in shooting, car chase that injured two in Rock Hill, police say

“I went around the house came around the corner and then there was a shotgun and a flashlight in my face,” Rowell said.

Channel 9 got hold of the 911 call, and you can hear what happened next. The caller describes someone being beat with a flashlight, and then a gunshot can be heard. The caller tells the dispatcher “they just shot him” and when the dispatcher asks for a description, the caller says they’re too afraid to go over there.

Police said the shooter, Chandler Ward, led them on a chase and crashed into Marques Wright -- an innocent pedestrian.

Rowell and Wright were both seriously hurt -- so seriously in fact, they face months of recovery and are unable to work.

Rowell said the bullet missed his heart by just millimeters. He said he’s just starting to realize how close he came to death, and is focused on getting better so that he can start living again.

MORE PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family seeking answers after man seriously hurt by suspect fleeing police

>> If you’d like to help, click here for a GoFundMe set up for Rowell and here for a GoFundMe for Wright.

“I think it’s important that you value every day of your life, because you don’t know when it’s going to end,” Rowell said.

Rowell reached out to Wright after learning about his involvement that day.

“I just wanted to make sure [Travis] is okay and reach out,” Rowell said. “I got shot and everything, but his injuries are just as bad.”

Story continues

“He’s very fortunate, I told him we are both very, very blessed,” Rowell said.

One of the suspects, Daryl Trabucco, was out of jail on bond. But on Tuesday, Channel 9 learned he died on March 31. Police are investigating his death but at this point, no foul play is suspected.

The second suspect, Chandler Ward, is in jail facing attempted murder and charged related to that crash.

Both victims were seriously impacted by this crime. To help them and their families, click on the links below.

(WATCH BELOW: 19-year-old arrested for shooting woman in both arms after argument in Rock Hill, police say)