Should Value Investors Buy T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock?

Oakmark Funds recently released its second-quarter investor letter – a copy of which is available for download here. In their recent letter to investors, Oakmark Funds announced that OAKMX portfolio returned 23.0% in the second quarter, as compared to 20.5% of the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Oakmark Funds top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash.

In the said letter, Oakmark Funds highlighted a few stocks and T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of them. T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a wireless service provider. Year-to-date, T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock gained 35.3% and on July 9th it had a closing price of $106.17. Here is what Oakmark Funds said:

"We initiated a position in T-Mobile after the company announced that regulators would approve its merger with Sprint. AT&T and Verizon have long dominated the market for wireless services due to their incumbent network quality advantage. The recently closed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint creates the first opportunity for a challenger to build the fastest, most reliable and highest capacity wireless network in the United States. We believe the impact of this combination will be non-linear from not only a network perspective but also a financial one. Our long-term investing horizon enables us to look several years ahead to assess the benefits of scale, synergy and low-incremental cost growth, which should generate more subscribers, faster revenue growth and higher margins. We like that the company will be led by veteran T-Mobile managers who have successfully integrated previous acquisitions and have gained impressive market share, despite a previously inferior network. A secondary offering by a large, non-economic seller gave us the opportunity to purchase our stake at a below market price."

In Q4 2019, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock decreased by about 5% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't seem to agree with T-Mobile's upside potential. Our calculations showed that T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 185% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 109 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea.





Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.