Should Value Investors Buy Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH). TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.13. TPH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.54 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 9.85, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that TPH holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TPH's industry has an average PEG of 1.14 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, TPH's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.94.

We should also highlight that TPH has a P/B ratio of 0.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past 12 months, TPH's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TPH has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TPH has a P/CF ratio of 5.39. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TPH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.69. Within the past 12 months, TPH's P/CF has been as high as 10.23 and as low as 3.41, with a median of 8.57.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tri Pointe Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TPH is an impressive value stock right now.



