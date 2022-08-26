Should Value Investors Pick Heritage-Crystal (HCCI) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Heritage-Crystal has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 10.63, as you can see in the chart below:

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 19.09. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Heritage-Crystal’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 17.99. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that Heritage-Crystal has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 9.85, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Heritage-Crystal stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Heritage-Crystal has a P/S ratio of about 1.32. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.84 right now.  Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, HCCI is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Heritage-Crystal currently has a Zacks Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Heritage-Crystal a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Heritage-Crystal might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of C. This gives HCCI a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouarging. The current year has seen five estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to three lower, while the full year 2021 estimate has seen three upward revision compared to one downward in the same time period.

This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current year consensus estimate has improved by 19.7% in the past two months, while the full year 2022 estimate has risen by 1.4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

This bullish trend is why the stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why we are expecting outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line 

Heritage-Crystal is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible line up of statistics on this front. A strong industry rank (among Top 26% of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #2 further instils our confidence. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Pollution Control industry has clearly outperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.


