Value Investors Shouldn't Be Scared Off by War

Annie Oeth
·3 min read

Talk of wars and potential wars fills the airwaves and internet as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. While the potential for a larger conflict grows, its important for value investors to remember the principles of value investing, look for profitable companies and stick to long-term investment goals. Even during times of war, panic-selling isn't a good idea.

Stocks vs. bonds


While the world collectively panics over a potential World War III, that doesn't mean now is the time to sell your stocks. Uncertain times can send stocks downward in the short term, but markets tend to shrug off the actual conflicts themselves. During World War II, large-cap stocks saw gains of 11.4%, while investing in small-cap stocks during those years netted investors an average return of 13.8%. In contrast, investors in long-term bonds during those years only saw a return of 2.2%.

Today, the economic environment is the inverse of profitable for bonds. Finding stocks of companies that are profitable now and likely to remain profitable even if a larger war breaks out is the better strategy.

Dont time the market

If theres a proverb to etch in stone for value investing, its Dont time the market. Trying to find those elusive low days for buying and high days for selling would take a crystal ball.

Instead, steady investing through dollar cost averaging, that is, investing a set amount of money each month following your asset allocation plan, is the best way to ensure you get steadier returns in the long run.

Look at uninterrupted profitability

Value investors should look to invest in companies that are not only profitable now but have great possibilities of uninterrupted profitability in the future. Think of them as profit machines.

There are some stocks that have a near lock on sales. For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a monopoly-like hold with products like OS and Office. In an inflationary environment, Microsoft has the ability to increase prices because of its lack of competition.

Exchange-traded funds in sectors such as consumer products, such as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP), can be low risk and stable places to park cash, with supply chain issues being their main concern.

Watch for bargains

Good companies can get caught in a markets downward slide. With the volatility the markets have experienced the past several years, value investors should have their eyes on solid companies theyd like to invest in should their share prices drop. Having cash to take advantage of bargain prices is advisable anytime, but especially in turbulent markets.

Remember the famous Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) quote, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." Make sure that the shares you purchase are of companies that are not only profitable now but are likely to remain profitable, as recommended by GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian in the book Invest Like a Guru.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is an early entrant in the robotic surgical equipment market with its da Vinci systems, which generally cost more than $1 million apiece. Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgical procedures and growth in markets outside the U.S. The company shipped 385 da Vinci surgical systems, an increase of 18% compared with 326 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Fremont-based electric truck maker Solo AVT arises from stealth mode

    Autonomous driving is the future — and Solo AVT Inc. wants to cash in on that trend. The Fremont-based startup, which emerged from stealth mode Wednesday, is designing an electric truck that's built specifically for autonomous driving. "We're building the first ground-up new Class 8 fully electric truck designed from the ground up to be autonomous," said Solo's founder and CEO Graham Doorley.

  • Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

    Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations. The company currently allows people who live together to share their Netflix account. Netflix in January tempered its growth expectations, projecting customer additions in the first-quarter at less than half of Wall Street's expectations citing the late arrival of anticipated content.

  • Cannabis execs discuss working with legendary Mike Tyson on ear-shaped edibles

    Tyson 2.0 execs Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein discuss their new ear-shaped edibles "Mike's Bites" and what it was like working with Mike Tyson.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Top investors dump stocks — why that might mean you should buy

    Well, here’s some cheerful news for all of us with a retirement portfolio: The geniuses running the world’s biggest investment funds have panicked and have bailed out of the market. If that’s not a good argument for buying stocks, I don’t know what is. According to the latest monthly Global Fund Manager survey from Bank of America, the big money crowd stampeded for the market exits right after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    There are plenty of undervalued stocks on the market these days. On top of the broader market's downswing, data storage giant Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently had to halt production in two major manufacturing hubs for a couple of weeks. Western Digital's stock is found at the bottom of Wall Street's bargain bin, and it looks like a no-brainer buy right now.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 80% as the stock sheds US$53m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    With a market cap of $12 billion, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBA) is the 15th-largest crypto by market cap. According to the crypto news site Watcher News, Shiba Inu's developers plan to help users "burn" SHIB tokens by adding a burn portal to the platform's decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. Although developers haven't provided specifics, this possibly could be done by destroying a percentage of transaction fees when users trade SHIB on ShibaSwap.

  • Russians are buying so much gold amid the ruble's collapse that the central bank halted its own purchases from banks

    Russians have been left with few places to turn to preserve their wealth as the ruble tumbles and Western companies pull out of the country.

  • Russia’s Default ‘Imminent’– What Does This Mean for US Economy?

    Ratings agencies and global experts expect Russia's default on its debts to be imminent, and some are now worried about potential global implications. See: Tesla Will Keep Conscripted Ukrainians on...

  • Dow jumps nearly 600 points, U.S. stocks close sharply higher as oil prices fall with Fed decision ahead

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping three-day losing streaks, after a smaller-than-expected rise in a measure of wholesale inflation and a slump in oil prices which had earlier soared on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.