What Is Value Line's (NASDAQ:VALU) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 40%, after some slippage. And the full year gain of 47% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Value Line's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.61 that sentiment around Value Line isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Value Line has a lower P/E than the average (35.7) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Value Line shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Value Line increased earnings per share by a whopping 47% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Value Line's Balance Sheet

Value Line has net cash of US$29m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Value Line's P/E Ratio

Value Line's P/E is 21.6 which is above average (13.6) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Value Line to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Value Line recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 15.4 to 21.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.