Data highlights the difference in perceived and actual value of a college degree in America

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·6 min read

The expected income and wealth boost from earning a college degree has slowly been shrinking while the cost of college and student debt burden has been rising, according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). 

The so-called "college premium" steadily rose throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, but the growth began to slow by the mid-1990s, EPI found. (A 2018 report from the St. Louis Fed noted that this was an ongoing trend, particularly for people of color.)

(EPI)
(EPI)

At the same time, degree holders still believe college attainment leads to future financial comfort.

"Financial well-being was higher for those who attended college, and even more so among those who completed at least an associate degree," the Federal Reserve Board's eighth annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking (SHED), which surveyed more than 11,000 adults in November 2020, stated. "In contrast to associate degrees, certificates and technical degrees were associated with only modest increases in well-being over those reporting a high school degree."

And while research and recessions consistently show that higher education attainment generally leads to better financial outcomes, the actual value of the college premium is being revisited.

“We’ve been telling everyone college is the golden ticket,” ‘Making College Pay’ author Beth Akers told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “Not really. It’s an investment, and like any other investment you need to make critical decisions and use economics to make sure that you’re making a choice that’s going to pay off for you.”

Radnor, PA. May,15 : One last chance for mom to take care of this Villanova University graduate before the schools&#39; 178th Commencement Friday May 14, 2021 at Villanova Stadium. They are headed to work in New York City where they will room together. (Photo by Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times via Getty Images)
Radnor, PA. May,15 : One last chance for mom to take care of this Villanova University graduate before the schools' 178th Commencement Friday May 14, 2021 at Villanova Stadium. They are headed to work in New York City where they will room together. (Photo by Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times via Getty Images)

Mismatch between the data and expectations

When analyzing the "college premium," researchers at the St. Louis Fed looked at not only income gains but also wealth accumulated by college grads — such as stocks or real estate — to determine the value of a college degree. 

"Income... is a really good snapshot of where you are currently financially speaking, how you're doing right now, whereas wealth speaks to a future mindset," Ana Hernandez Kent, senior analyst at the Institute for Economic Equity at the St. Louis Fed, told Yahoo Finance.

"Are you going to be able to pay down debt?" she added. "Are you going to be able to meet major wealth milestones in life, like putting a down payment on a house or paying for college as we're talking about now for yourself or for your children? Wealth is a more complete and comprehensive picture."

Over the years, that wealth premium has dropped steadily.

(St. Louis Fed)
(St. Louis Fed)

The recent SHED analysis also highlighted signifiant disparities in income as well between races, noting that "within every level of education, the earnings of Black and Hispanic adults are below the earnings levels for adults overall."

And while the wage premium has mostly held up, "the wealth premium — it's a totally different story," Kent said. "It's the opposite effect. It's decreased for younger generations to the point where, for example, for Black graduates we can't statistically distinguish it from zero for the 1970s and 1980s-born Black college graduates."

Aside from the cost of higher education — which has been rising — Kent said that Black graduates have also been subject to discriminatory practices, which could explain the massive disparity.

"For Black college graduates, for example, who are born in the '80s, we see that the majority of them still, as of our most recent 2019 data, had college loans, whereas only about half of white college graduates did, and their actual balances are higher too," Kent explained. "We know there are things going on like predatory lending, steering Blacks into less favorable terms in their lending ... which might potentially impact why, especially for Black graduates, the premium for wealth doesn't seem to be there in the same way."

Washington, D.C. On Saturday, May 7 at Howard University Upper Quandrangle University Campus, Howard University School of Communications graduate (Public Relations major) Cierra Jefferson stands and cries, as Commencement speaker President Barack Obama tells her story of struggle and triumph, at the 148th Commencement Convocation. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A Howard University School of Communications graduate stands and cries, as Commencement speaker President Barack Obama tells her story of struggle and triumph, at the 148th Commencement Convocation. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There's also a gender gap that could affect the college wealth premium. 

According to new analysis by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), women borrow an average of $31,276 for college, which is significantly more than what men borrow, at $29,270. 

Black women are also hit by a double-whammy: One year after graduation, Black women on average owed almost $41,500 as compared to $33,800 borrowed by an average white woman, or $27,600 borrowed by an Asian woman.

“This is yet another example of how systemic racism and systemic sexism conspire in a way that puts Black women at an even greater disadvantage,” AAUW CEO Kim Churches said in a press release. “The specific needs of women of color must be paramount in any policies we adopt to address this crisis.”

Black women hold the most graduate debt. (Chart: AAUW)
Black women hold the most graduate debt. (Chart: AAUW)

'Parent premiums'

At this point, according to a new study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW), leveling inequities in the U.S. higher education system would be an expensive but ultimately worthwhile undertaking.

And separate research shows that there is also a "parent premium" that seems to advantage graduates who have parents who graduated from college.

A Pew Research analysis of SHED data found that "first-generation college graduates are not on equal footing with their peers who have college-educated parents."

"What we see is that first-generation college grads were more likely to have had to borrow to finance their education," Pew's Richard Fry, author of the report, told Yahoo Finance. "If you look at their outstanding debt for their education, they owe bigger amounts as well. So there is some evidence that one way college-educated parents are helping their children is ... in paying for college."

Student loan balances increased by $29 billion to $1.58 trillion in the first quarter of this year, according to the New York Fed, and the debt burden disproportionally disadvantages minority groups.

Those with at least one college-educated parent are not only "more likely" to complete college compared to first-generation peers, but they also "have substantially higher incomes and more wealth than those who are the first generation in their family to graduate from college," Pew noted.

The median wealth of households headed by a first-generation college graduate is $152,000, Pew found, while the median wealth of households headed by a second-generation college graduate is $244,500.

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • ViacomCBS streaming head: We're 'extremely well-positioned' vs. WarnerMedia, Discovery

    ViacomCBS has been at the center of analyst chatter following the announcement of WarnerMedia and Discovery's merger.

  • Congressman: 'Most of my colleagues don't have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies'

    “Most of my colleagues don't have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies,” Rep. Jim Himes told Yahoo Finance.

  • ‘Stop the shame’: Talkspace, Michael Phelps, Demi Lovato battle against mental illness stigma

    During COVID-19 lockdowns, virtual mental health became one of the few viable options for therapy.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook: The App Store has been an ‘economic miracle’

    Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand on Friday to defend the iPhone maker’s control of its App Store, calling the service an “economic miracle” in a widely watched antitrust case brought by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games.

  • You Need This Much Retirement Savings At Your Age And Income

    Here's a practical, fast, easy-to-use way to tell if your retirement savings are on track, no matter what your age and income are.

  • An alarming number of Americans are unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

    While some have no plans of getting vaccinated due to personal reasons, others want it, but are having trouble obtaining it.

  • Retirees wiped out, lose millions: SEC

    When it comes to handling our money in retirement, there’s probably one number to keep in mind above all others. For example, it’s the exact percentage of our savings we should be gambling on private companies, meaning those not traded on the stock market. It’s also the number of “low-risk investments” that will pay retirees (or anyone else, for that matter) 10% a year, or let alone per month.

  • Palantir vs. Splunk: Which Data Analytics Stock Is A Better Pick?

    Investors are increasingly showing interest in data analytics stocks. Data is used in different ways in organizations, from revamping their marketing strategy to understanding customers better and personalizing content. Data analytics software companies help organizations make sense of this data and use it effectively. According to a Market Research Future (MRFR) report from earlier this year, the global data analytics market is expected to be worth $132.9 billion by 2026, indicating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2016 to 2026. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two data analytics companies, Palantir Technologies, and Splunk, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Palantir Technologies is a data analytics company that has developed two data analytics platforms, Gotham and Foundry. Gotham specifically addresses the needs of the intelligence sector and enables such customers to identify patterns in datasets. Meanwhile, Foundry addresses the data analytics needs of companies. 61% of PLTR’s customers were government agencies at the end of Q1 while commercial customers made up the remaining 39%. Last week, Palantir announced its Q1 results with total revenues of $341 million, a jump of 49% year-on-year. On an adjusted basis, Palantir earned $0.04 per diluted share in Q1, versus an adjusted loss of $0.01 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Average revenue per customer increased 29% year-over-year to $8.1 million during the trailing twelve months ending on March 31. However, Palantir expects the growth rate for average revenue per customer to slow down as it targets customers across different segments, particularly the middle market and small-to-medium business enterprises (SMBs) in a bid to broaden its customer base. In the second quarter, PLTR expects revenues to grow 43% year-over-year to $360 million. The company anticipates revenues to rise at a rate of 30% or more annually from 2021 through 2025. PLTR is also optimistic about its Apollo software, which has now become operational. It is a continuous delivery software powering PLTR’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, Foundry and Gotham. At the end of the first quarter, PLTR generated 58% of its revenues from customers in the United States while the remaining 42% came from abroad. The company expects that its international business will pick up this year as international markets, particularly, Europe, continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. (See Palantir Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Following PLTR’s earnings, Jeffries analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target from $40 to $28 (37.4% upside) and reiterated a Buy on the stock. Thill commented on the results, “PLTR posted a 1Q beat while guiding 2Q revenue growth above Street estimates. As with others in growth software over the past 2-3 months, valuation is under pressure with the CY22 revenue multiple getting cut in half since February to 24x today. We remain positively biased on fundamentals and reiterate the unique nature of the asset.” Overall, consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 2 Buys, 3 Holds, and 4 Sells. The average analyst price target of $21.75 indicates upside potential of around 6.5% from current levels. Splunk (SPLK) Splunk is expected to announce its first-quarter FY22 results on June 2. Splunk is a data analytics company that provides cloud-based software services and solutions. The company’s portfolio includes its Splunk platform that powers data management and insights and application solutions. In the first quarter of FY22, SPLK expects total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to range between $2.42 billion and $2.44 billion while revenues are anticipated to range between $480 million and $500 million. The company’s forecast for non-GAAP operating margin is a negative 30%. In the fourth quarter, Splunk had total revenues of $745 million, a decline of 6% year-on-year while total ARR was $2.36 billion, a jump of 41% year-on-year. Splunk’s offerings include licensed software and cloud services. In FY22, the company expects a sizeable chunk of its customers who have converted from perpetual licensing to term licensing will renew their bookings, which will meaningfully contribute to its overall bookings. SPLK anticipates that its remaining performance obligations (RPO) and ARR growth rates will converge over the next year or the next year and a half. SPLK had cautioned at its Q4 earnings call that considering the economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, it remained cautious on growth expectations. The company also said that as a result of the pandemic, its customers, especially those opting for term licensing software remained wary of making long-term commitments. As a result, SPLK expects the term licensing business to remain volatile while it anticipates cloud business to ramp up quickly. The company expects that 70% to 80% of software bookings could be cloud-based offerings in the next few years. As a result, in FY22, SPLK anticipates that around 50% of its revenues could be from the cloud business. Earlier this week, Splunk announced the proposed acquisition of TruSTAR for an undisclosed amount. TruSTAR is a cloud-native security company that offers a data-centric intelligence platform. This acquisition is expected to help expand the company’s cloud security solutions portfolio and will enable its customers to detect threats effectively and respond to them more quickly and autonomously. (See Splunk stock analysis on TipRanks) On May 18, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated a Buy and a price target of $203 (75.1% upside) on the stock. Kidron commented on SPLK’s acquisition of TruSTAR and said in a research note to investors, “We believe the acquisition, combined with Splunk's core log/performance monitoring solutions, expands its detection and response capabilities and can enable its customers to utilize data from third-party threat intelligence sources in an effort to reduce the average time to remediate security issues.” “The addition of TruSTAR can accelerate Splunk's effort to compete with emerging XDR solution providers, which have been increasingly viewed as an alternative to SIEM solutions. Overall, we view the acquisition as an incremental positive,” Kidron added. Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 13 Buys and 9 Holds. The average analyst price target of $187.28 indicates upside potential of around 61.5% from current levels. Bottom Line Analysts are in a wait-and-watch mode with Palantir as the company is still in the process of broadening its customer base by targeting customers across different market segments. At the same time, it is also looking to bring more government agencies on board as customers. In contrast, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Splunk, despite the stock offering more upside potential over the next twelve months. The company is looking at expanding its cloud-based software offerings, especially cloud-based security solutions, and expects that the share of cloud-based software solutions in its total revenues will continue to grow.

  • Americans largely support Israel -- but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine -- though most still largely back Israel.

  • Marco Rubio Doesn't Finish Tweet And Twitter Users Fill In The Blank

    One joker wondered if the Florida senator meant to post a Mad Lib.

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Cost of Biden’s Covid Rescue Plan Revised Up to $2.1 Trillion

    The Covid-19 rescue package enacted in March will cost $2.1 trillion over the next decade, or some $200 billion more than initially estimated, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office. In response to a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, CBO Director Phillip Swagel said that the American Rescue Plan Act will add $1.8 trillion to deficits and debt held by the public from 2021 to 2031. That’s in line with the cost estimate CBO issued in March. But interest payments on the additional debt will add another $208 billion in costs over that time, so that deficits and debt by 2031 will be nearly $2.1 trillion higher than CBO had projected in February, before the law was passed. Debt held by the public would grow to 113% of gross domestic product by 2031, compared with 107% as of the February projections. The revised estimates, Swagel noted, do not factor in any economic benefits from the new law — and, as The Hill’s Niv Elis notes, a larger economy boosted by the rescue plan “would likely lead to higher tax revenues, as well as lower spending on safety net programs and lower borrowing costs.” CBO also looked at a couple of other scenarios as requested by Graham. It said that raising non-defense discretionary spending in 2022 by about 16% as President Joe Biden has requested (and having that spending increase at the rate of inflation thereafter) would add another $665 billion to deficits by 2031, including $618 billion in new spending and $47 billion more in interest costs. The debt held by the public would reach 115% of GDP in 2031 under this scenario. CBO also estimated that, without new revenue to pay for them, Biden’s infrastructure and social welfare plans would add $.4 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Combined, the Covid rescue law, Biden’s proposed non-defense spending increases and his infrastructure and families plans would add $7.6 trillion to deficits by 2031 and lift debt to 130% of GDP if none of the costs were offset, CBO estimated. Biden has proposed raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to cover the costs of his new spending plans and has said that he’s “not willing to deficit spend.” Republicans have rejected the idea of tax increases. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The May 19 Sell-Off Actually Strengthened Bitcoin’s Narrative

    May 19 bitcoin-dollar volumes set records on some markets accessible to U.S. investors.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.