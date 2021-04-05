- By James Li





As the stock market continues hitting new record highs to begin the second quarter, investors may wonder if value investing opportunities still exist.

GuruFocus' value screeners, a Premium feature, identifies stocks that meet the criteria from investing strategies based on value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).





U.S. markets receive post-Easter boost on strong March job growth, Dow sets new record close

On Monday, the day after Easter, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new record close of 33,527.19, up 373.98 points, on the heels of strong job growth in March. The Labor Department said on Friday that total nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 during the month, smashing the Dow Jones forecast of 675,000 jobs added and representing the largest one-month increase of jobs since August 2020.

Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for 2nd Quarter

The Dow's surge comes following the Standard & Poor's 500 Index topping 4,000 on Thursday, for the first time in the S&P 500's history. Stocks continued rallying on the news of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal from early last week.

Ben Graham Net-Net Screen

Graham wrote in his book, "The Intelligent Investor," that the idea behind his investing strategy is to seek stocks that trade below 66% of their net current asset value, which is defined as current assets minus total liabilities. Alternatively, the stock must trade below 66% of net-net working capital, which equals the sum of cash and short-term investments, 75% of accounts receivable and 50% of total inventory less total liabilities.

Table 1 lists the number of net-nets for each GuruFocus region.

Screener U.S.A. Asia Europe Canada UK/ Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Ben Graham Net-Net 78 390 146 24 23 11 9 7 201







Table 1

Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger

As the name suggests, the Undervalued-Predictable Screener lists the stocks that have strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years and are trading below their discount cash flow valuation.

The Buffett-Munger Screener extends the Undervalued-Predictable Screener by considering four key criteria of "good companies at fair prices" according to the co-managers of Berkshire: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, honest and competent management and attractive valuation.

Table 2 lists the number of Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger stocks for each GuruFocus region.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Undervalued-Predictable 130 247 271 23 90 6 128 16 65 Buffett-Munger 18 89 84 4 31 2 30 3 32







Table 2

Peter Lynch

The Peter Lynch Screen applies the Fidelity Magellan Fund manager's concept in which an undervalued stock trades below 15 times its earnings per share. Table 3 lists the number of Peter Lynch stocks for each GuruFocus region.

Screener U.S.A. Asia Europe Canada UK/ Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Peter Lynch Screen 18 29 14 3 3 1 5 2 5







Table 3

See also

Table 4 reports the number of stocks of each of the remaining most-popular value screens under the GuruFocus "Screeners" tab, which include the 52-week Lows Screen, the 52-week Highs Screen, the Historical Low Price-Book Screen and the Historical Low Price-Sales Screen.

Screener U.S.A. Asia Europe Canada UK/ Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Historical Low Price-Sales 66 192 76 1 23 0 34 12 17 Historical Low Price-Book 110 242 116 5 44 0 72 14 22 Dividend Stocks 46 37 87 3 9 9 15 10 9 52-week Lows Stocks 529 1705 736 32 227 60 339 47 414 52-week Highs Stocks 3711 3584 5703 352 2009 200 1108 184 1142







Table 4

Disclosure: No positions.

