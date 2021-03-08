Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for March
- By James Li
On Monday, a day where stock markets surged on the heels of new Covid-19 stimulus plan approval, GuruFocus' value screeners identified a wide range of investing opportunities across the globe.
GuruFocus' value screeners, a Premium feature, selects stocks that meet investing criteria from strategies based on value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).
Dow breaks above 32,000 on stimulus bill advancements, yet Nasdaq falls on tech selloff
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,802.44, up 306.14 points from last Friday's close of 31,496.30 despite setting a new-record intraday high of 32,148 earlier in the day.
Stocks surged as investors cheered Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. CNBC added that the Democrat-led House aims to pass the bill later this week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature. Despite this, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index sank over 2% led by declines in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).
GuruFocus' Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger Screens identify opportunities
With stocks at record highs, the U.S. stock market is overvalued based on Buffett's market indicator. The ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and Federal Reserve Bank assets stands at 139.6%, implying a return of -0.8% per year assuming a reversion to a 20-year mean market valuation level.
As such, investors may find opportunities in stocks meeting criteria for GuruFocus' Undervalued-Predictable Screener and Buffett-Munger Screener. According to the Model Portfolios page, the Buffett-Munger model portfolio has returned an annualized 14.66% per year over the past three years, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 index benchmark return of an annualized 11.84% over the same period.
Table 1 illustrates the number of Buffett-Munger Screener stocks for each GuruFocus region subscription.
Screener
USA
Asia
Europe
Canada
UK / Ireland
Oceania
Latin America
Africa
India
Buffett-Munger
18
109
94
3
35
2
31
4
2
Table 1
The Buffett-Munger Screener featured MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) as a new stock for Monday.
GuruFocus ranks the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based electrical construction company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that are outperforming over 82% of global competitors.
Gurus with holdings in MYR Group include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO.
Table 2 reports the stock record for the other value screens.
Screener
USA
Asia
Europe
Canada
UK / Ireland
Oceania
Latin America
Africa
India
Ben GrahamNet-Net
87
416
157
34
25
12
8
9
913
Historical Low Price Sales
74
194
82
3
22
1
41
10
15
Historical Low Price Book
116
236
121
7
50
0
76
14
20
Peter Lynch Screen
26
32
19
3
7
1
12
3
3
52-week Lows
374
1136
652
21
219
43
308
49
317
52-week Highs
3471
2575
4497
267
1649
153
1057
164
1617
Dividend Stocks
46
30
83
4
6
7
11
9
8
Table 2
Disclosure: Long Apple.
