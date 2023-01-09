Value Stocks to Lure Investors During Grim Earnings Season

Value Stocks to Lure Investors During Grim Earnings Season
1
Sagarika Jaisinghani
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for a miserable stretch of earnings reports that will likely extend the dominance of value shares as Corporate America grapples with high inflation and rising borrowing costs, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The broad view on stocks remains deeply pessimistic as earnings heat up this week, with most of the 424 poll respondents expecting the S&P 500 Index’s slide to deepen. The results signal no relief for equities already reeling from their biggest annual slump since 2008 amid a toxic mix of hawkish central banks, a strong dollar and the specter of recession.

Over half of survey takers said they’re inclined to invest more in cheaper, so-called value stocks, compared with only 39% three months ago. The sector’s outperformance versus growth last year was the greatest since 2000 as rising rates hurt expensive sectors such as technology by increasing the discount for the present value of future profits.

“We do believe that value names will outperform this season as those companies tend to be much more domestically focused and are benefiting from the pandemic recovery,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York.

US companies’ announcements start in earnest on Jan. 13 with results from major banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

As ugly as fourth-quarter reporting looks to be, subsequent earnings seasons may be worse. Nearly 50% of survey respondents say releases for the April-June period will reflect the most damage from a potential economic contraction. By then, it may be time to exit value — more vulnerable to the economic cycle — and switch back to growth.

A key question this season is how resilient profit margins will prove to be in the face of surging costs. Underwhelming early reports — including from Exxon Mobil Corp., Tesla Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. — show there are reasons to worry, while job cuts portend growing struggles in the technology sector.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have fallen 3.1% in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier. The S&P 500 Pure Growth Index, which tracks firms in that sector, is projected to post an earnings drop of about 16%, while profits at its value counterpart likely rose 1.4%.

“We’re coming off all-time-high corporate margins and with the inflationary and recessionary pressures in place, we’re likely to see earnings roll over,” said Anneka Treon, a managing director at Van Lanschot Kempen in Amsterdam.

Some 31% of survey participants expect cooling inflation to be the biggest positive driver for earnings this period, with slightly lower tallies for cost-cutting and supply-chain improvements. Consumer-price pressures have ebbed from a four-decade high, and fresh data due Jan. 12 are expected to show further easing.

Yet investors are reluctant to buy in without a clearer read on the Fed. The market trimmed expectations for how high the central bank will push its overnight benchmark this year after data on Friday showed slower-than-projected wage growth and weakness in services.

Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA in Geneva, said she’s more optimistic about equities as “we’re close to the end of the tightening cycle and data continues to point to disinflation.” Yet, she expects volatility to persist before returns recover in the second half.

That echoes the view of fund managers surveyed by Bloomberg News last month, as well as calls by Wall Street strategists for further declines in the S&P 500 before a rebound fueled by a pause in Fed hikes.

Tech firms — investor favorites for much of the last decade — have suffered steep losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 33% in 2022, compared with a 9% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises more value stocks.

Big-tech job cuts grabbed headlines last season and no letup is apparent with Amazon.com Inc. unveiling the biggest reduction in its history and Salesforce Inc. saying it would cut about 10% of its workforce. Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson warned such measures may not be enough to bolster profit margins.

With almost 60% of survey participants projecting higher 10-year Treasury yields over the next month, the outlook for growth stocks remains grim.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. market strategists said last week that although stock valuations fell sharply last year, growth shares are still expensive, while financials and energy are relatively cheaper.

The path of the economy may alter that dynamic, with most analysts seeing a recession this year. BI analysts expect S&P 500 Pure Growth Index earnings to rise 4.1% for 2023, compared with a 2.3% drop in the value gauge. For now, though, a defensive posture is preferable to many money managers.

“There are so many variables at play and the earnings potential of value versus growth will be dependent on how quickly rate rises turn to rate cuts and how deep recession takes the global economy underwater,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell. “For many, this set of results will be the moment when the chickens really come home to roost.”

To subscribe to MLIV Pulse stories, click here. Join us at 10 a.m. ET for a blog discussion about the earnings season with Bloomberg Intelligence Chief Equity Strategist Gina Martin Adams, Bokeh Capital Partners founder Kim Forrest and Research Affiliates founder Rob Arnott, also known as the godfather of smart beta investing.

--With assistance from Airielle Lowe and Wendy Soong.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Rally Gives Early Win to Wall Street’s 2023 Yield-Curve Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond-market bulls are getting an early taste of what they expect to be a winning trade of 2023.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenOn Friday, shorter-dated Treasuries led a broad market rally after the

  • Global Central Banks Aren’t Declaring Victory Over Inflation Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks aren’t giving up their inflation fight yet with the peak in interest rates still to come in most economies, but pauses will come at some point in 2023 — and perhaps even pivots.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    A sell-off in 2022 has put numerous stocks on sale this January, including growth stocks that will likely provide significant gains over the long term. For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have watched their stocks tumble over the last year. Holding strong growth stocks for the long term can safeguard your portfolio from macroeconomic declines, as has been the case in the last year.

  • Asia shares rise on U.S. rate bets, China reopening

    Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5% to a five-month top, with South Korean shares gaining 2.1%. China's yuan also firmed to its highest since mid-August.

  • I'm a Retiree. Can a Financial Advisor Help Me Understand Medicare?

    Retirees are confused about enrolling in Medicare, according to a 2022 survey from Sage Growth Partners and Healthpilot. Notably, 33% of respondents have a financial advisor, but only 2% use that advisor to help plan their selection. Understanding Medicare can … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Confused About Medicare. Here's How Financial Advisors Can Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors in Pacific Edge (NZSE:PEB) have made a splendid return of 297% over the past three years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...

  • Shareholders in DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the DRB-HICOM Berhad ( KLSE:DRBHCOM...

  • Worried About a Recession? We May Get a 'Slowcession' Instead

    Such were the warnings many financial experts issued during the latter part of 2022 on the heels of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has been raising interest rates in the hopes of slowing the rate of inflation. There's been progress since inflation levels peaked in mid-2022, but the Fed insists there's more work to be done.

  • The past five years for IRIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IRIS) investors has not been profitable

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the IRIS Corporation Berhad ( KLSE:IRIS...

  • Markets: Bitcoin back above US$17,000; Ether, crypto market extend weekend gains

    Bitcoin and Ether rose in Monday morning trading in Asia, rising with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with Cardano and BNB changing the most.

  • Bond yields seen lower tracking fall in U.S. peers

    Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. peers last week after weak economic data in the world's largest economy. Local bond yields had risen on Friday due to caution ahead of jobs data, but with U.S. yields falling, there should be some retracement from Friday's highs, the trader said. U.S. yields tumbled as data showed wages rose less than expected last month, even though new jobs increased more than anticipated, while the U.S. services sector shrank for the first time in more than 30 months.

  • 3 Solar Stocks To Buy And Hold Until 2026

    The solar pv sector has been held back by rising costs since the end of 2020, but falling costs in 2023 could spur growth in solar stocks according to a new report from Goldman Sachs

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Dividend Will Be MYR0.80

    The board of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ( KLSE:KLK ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big Board Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Pure Storage Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Tennessee Titans 2023 opponents set, including at least 6 playoff teams

    The Tennessee Titans now know who they will play in the 2023 regular season.

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday will report the consumer price index for December. Economists are predicting no change in the index.

  • What to Watch the Week of January 8: Prince Harry's Bombshell TV Interviews and the 80th Golden Globes

    And Mindy Kaling stars as Velma in HBO Max's new animated series about the Scooby Doo gang.

  • Smaller vs. larger tablets: Is bigger better?

    Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson lists a number of amazing tablets from various companies to help you decide which is the best size that works for you.

  • Peso Bulls Face Disappointment as Headwinds for Currency Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso will struggle to repeat its strong year-end performance as overseas remittances fade and the nation’s current-account deficit weighs. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMoney sent h