How Do Values Cultural Investment Limited’s (HKG:1740) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Values Cultural Investment Limited (HKG:1740) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Values Cultural Investment:

0.087 = CN¥30m ÷ (CN¥424m - CN¥76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Values Cultural Investment has an ROCE of 8.7%.

Is Values Cultural Investment's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Values Cultural Investment's ROCE is meaningfully below the Entertainment industry average of 15%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Values Cultural Investment stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Values Cultural Investment's current ROCE of 8.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 19% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Values Cultural Investment's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Values Cultural Investment is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Values Cultural Investment's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Values Cultural Investment has total assets of CN¥424m and current liabilities of CN¥76m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.