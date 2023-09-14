Valve's Steam Deck is up to 20 percent off right now

The Steam Deck is on sale again, for those on the fence about purchasing the ubermensch of portable gaming consoles. This is part of Steam’s 20th anniversary celebration and new buyers get 10 to 20 percent off, depending on which model you choose. The bare-bones 64GB version now costs $360 instead of $400, the mid-level 256GB iteration costs $450 instead of $530 and the baddest of the bunch, the 512GB behemoth, sets you back $520 instead of $650.

This matches a sale from earlier this summer for the console. Previous discounts have capped out at around ten percent, so a deep cut of 20 percent for the 512GB model is nothing to sneeze at. You’ll have to wait one to two weeks to get your precious portable console, but early adopters had to stand by for months and months, so consider yourself lucky.

The Steam Deck is a powerful portable console that plays AAA titles like Elden Ring and even Baldur’s Gate 3, in addition to hundreds upon hundreds of unique indie games. Some of the more popular releases that excel on the platform include Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3 and, of course, Vampire Survivors.

Valve’s anniversary sale also extends to games, with deep discounts on self-published titles like Half Life 2 and standout hits from the past 20 years, such as Counter-Strike and Left 4 Dead. Newer games are also getting in on the fun, as Resident Evil: Village, Valheim, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and other modern classics are on sale. The discounts stop on September 19th, so grab your games or console while you can.