Valvoline Announces Timing of Second-Quarter Financial Results and Provides COVID-19 Business Update

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 23, 2020 -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the date and time of its fiscal second-quarter 2020 earnings release and provided an update on the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earnings Announcement

The Company plans to report financial results for its second quarter after market close on May 6, 2020 and host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET on May 7, 2020.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

Business Update

"During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers and business partners, and we continue to take actions to achieve this goal," stated Sam Mitchell, CEO. "We've adjusted procedures in our plants, stores and offices to encourage social distancing and proper handwashing, increase cleaning cycles, and provide protective equipment. In addition, in our Quick Lubes segment we've introduced short-term incremental pay and benefit programs including additional paid sick leave and increased pay rates for our hourly and salaried store employees to recognize our frontline Company team members.

"Despite current lockdowns and shelter-in-place regulations, nearly all of our Quick Lubes stores in North America remain open to help keep our customers, including first responders, healthcare workers, grocery store employees, delivery personnel and many others who need to be driving, reliably on the road. We are committed to keeping as many of our stores as possible open for the communities they serve, leveraging our stay-in-your-car service experience. With our strong operating model, our stores are generating positive four-wall cash flow and would remain positive even at significantly lower car counts than we have seen through mid-April."

Preliminary second-quarter results are expected to include the following:

Sales declines of 2% to $578 million , with lubricant volume declines of 6% to 41.7 million gallons, compared to the prior-year period

, with lubricant volume declines of 6% to 41.7 million gallons, compared to the prior-year period For the combined first two months of the quarter – prior to the broader, global impacts from COVID-19 – sales increased 2% and lubricant volume decreased 5% followed by declines of 10% and 9% in March, respectively, compared to the same prior-year periods

Net income of $63 million and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.33 , which included $15 million of after-tax expense related to the redemption and issuance of debt

and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of , which included of after-tax expense related to the redemption and issuance of debt Adjusted EBITDA of $134 million and adjusted EPS of $0.39

and adjusted EPS of Year-to-date cash flow from operating activities of $154 million and capital expenditures of $57 million

"In response to an abrupt decline in miles driven due to shelter-in-place restrictions and the resulting volume declines in the second half of March and continuing in April, we have responded quickly including adjusting shifts at our plants and throughout our distribution networks, decreasing marketing and other discretionary operating expenses and flexing our store labor," Mitchell continued. "We have also suspended our share repurchase program and deferred or reduced non-essential maintenance capital expenditures, while continuing to invest in our long-term, strategic growth initiatives."

In response to the COVID-19 challenges, Valvoline has taken precautionary steps to enhance its financial flexibility. The Company now has more than $850 million in total liquidity, including over $750 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, with no meaningful debt maturities until 2024. During the second quarter, the Company borrowed approximately $540 million from its available credit facilities, including $450 million from its revolving credit facility and $90 million from its trade receivables securitization facility. Valvoline also completed an amendment to its trade receivables securitization facility yesterday, increasing its capacity by approximately $50 million. Since drawing from its credit facilities in March, the Company has not used any of the related cash proceeds. With its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, management believes the Company has significant financial flexibility to navigate challenging operating conditions.