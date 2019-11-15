Should Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Be Disappointed With Their 13% Profit?

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 13% beating the market return of 12% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 7.1% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Valvoline grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 31%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 13% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Valvoline, despite the growth. Interesting.

We know that Valvoline has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Valvoline will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Valvoline the TSR over the last year was 15%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Valvoline shareholders have gained 15% over twelve months (even including dividends) . This isn't far from the market return of 15%. That's not at all bad, but the cherry on top is that it's an improvement on prior returns (since shareholders only made 3.8% yearly over the last three years). We're certainly happy to see the uptick and we hope the underlying business goes on to justify the improved valuation. Before spending more time on Valvoline it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

