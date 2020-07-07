Valvoline Provides Business Update

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today provided a business update to give continued visibility into its performance during the COVID-19 crisis, including topline financial results for June 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.) More

Preliminary June 2020 results include the following:

Substantial sequential improvement versus May 2020

Quick Lubes' system-wide same-store sales (SSS) were positive for the month of June, with significant sequential improvement over May 2020

Total liquidity of nearly $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020

Quick Lubes' system-wide SSS sequential improvement was driven by both transactions and ticket, as miles driven trends improved and new customer growth continued. Shipments in Core North America were ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels for each week in June driven by improved performance in both retail and installer volumes. In the International segment, volume including unconsolidated joint ventures continued to improve across all regions and approached pre-COVID-19 trends, with China remaining at pre-COVID-19 levels.

"Preliminary June results continue to demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business model with each segment again showing strong sequential improvement," said Sam Mitchell, CEO. "The nondiscretionary nature of our preventative maintenance products and services and strong customer-focused execution are powering our results as miles driven continues to improve. While we continue to closely monitor recent COVID-19 trends, I remain encouraged about the outlook for the balance of the fiscal year given the same-store sales performance in June and the planned increase in marketing spending beginning in July."

Supplemental Materials

Supplemental materials that contain additional information about the Company's financial results for June 2020 were furnished to the SEC on a Form 8-K and are available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com.

Preliminary Results

The estimates above represent the most current information available and do not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition as of and the results of operations for the month ended June 30, 2020. Valvoline has provided an estimate for the preliminary and unaudited results described above primarily because the Company's financial closing procedures for the month ended June 30, 2020 are not yet complete. As a result, there is a possibility that the Company's final results will vary materially from these preliminary estimates as a result of the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures and adjustments, including the execution of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, the completion of the preparation and review of the Company's financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the subsequent occurrence or identification of events prior to the formal issuance of the Company's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Valvoline undertakes no obligation to update or supplement the information provided above until the Company releases its results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Key Business Measures

Valvoline tracks its operating performance and manages its business using certain key measures, including system-wide, company-owned and franchised store counts and same-store sales; Express Care store counts; lubricant volumes sold by unconsolidated joint ventures; and total lubricant volumes sold and percentage of premium lubricants sold. Management believes these measures are useful to evaluating and understanding Valvoline's operating performance and should be considered as supplements to, not substitutes for, Valvoline's sales and operating income, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.