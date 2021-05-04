- By GF Value





The stock of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.55 per share and the market cap of $5.7 billion, Valvoline stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Valvoline is shown in the chart below.





Valvoline Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Valvoline is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.10% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Valvoline has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Valvoline is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Valvoline is poor. This is the debt and cash of Valvoline over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Valvoline has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.4 billion and earnings of $1.78 a share. Its operating margin of 18.26% better than 82% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Valvoline's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Valvoline over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Valvoline is 7%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Valvoline's return on invested capital is 16.52, and its cost of capital is 8.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Valvoline is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Valvoline stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

