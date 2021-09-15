Is Valvoline (VVV) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Wasatch Core Growth Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 8.6% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index which returned 4.3% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) is one of them. Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) manufactures and distributes automotive lubricants and chemicals. In the last three months, Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) stock lost 6%. Here is what the fund said:

"Another significant contributor was Valvoline, Inc. (VVV), a company that manufactures lubricants and car parts and operates oil-change service centers. In addition to benefiting from the economic reopening, the company has discovered the advantages of making a mobile app available. Valvoline customers can use the app to find the closest service center and view live estimated wait times. Certainly, the adoption of technology to improve productivity and convenience isn’t a new theme. But we see mobile digitalization as a highly disruptive innovation that creates additional relationships among companies, distributors and customers. As a result, mobile digitalization is a competitive consideration in more and more of the companies that we evaluate for investment. In the first quarter, Valvoline’s stock declined partially because investors worried about the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs)—which are much less dependent on petroleum products. But the stock rebounded in the second quarter, we think partly based on the realization that EVs still represent a tiny percentage of new cars sold and an even smaller percentage of cars in service. Moreover, Valvoline reported strong earnings and raised projections for the future."

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) stock decreased by about 15% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in VVV's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

