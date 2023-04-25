‘Vampire’ straw found hidden in traveler’s backpack at Boston airport, cops say

One straw hidden in a traveler’s backpack pouch resulted in the man’s arrest at an airport in Boston, police said.

The 26-year-old was caught with a sharp, titanium “vampire” straw at the Boston Logan International Airport on April 23, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police arrested the Chicago man on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon after they were called to a security checkpoint when Transportation Security Administration officers found the straw, a news release said.

“The passenger artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws,” Transportation Security Administration Dan Velez told McClatchy News in a statement April 25.

“Vampire” straws aren’t allowed in carry-on bags, Velez wrote April 24 on Twitter.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. ‍♂️ #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

The man told police he bought the straw from a company called Szaboinc, which advertises the straw’s dual purposes online.

It can be used to drink beverages and as a self defense dagger — with a chiseled tip “sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials,” police said.

The company also advertises it as “one weapon you will actually use every day” that can be hidden in a cup “without attracting attention.”

The man posted bail after his arrest and is due in court for an arraignment, according to state police.

