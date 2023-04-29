‘Vampire straw’ weapon confiscated from passenger at Boston airport

Massachusetts authorities discovered and confiscated a weapon called a “vampire straw” at Boston’s Logan International Airport after a passenger attempted to conceal it in carry-on luggage, authorities said.

Transportation Security Administrator Dan Velez on Monday tweeted a photo of the vampire straw, which can be used like a dagger, and wrote: “These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags.

“A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. #travelfail”

Arman Achuthan Nair, of Chicago, was detained on Sunday evening and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after a 10-inch long titanium straw with a beveled end was found in his backpack, AP reported.

The straws, which can be used to consume drinks, is referred to as a “weapon” on the website of knife retailer Szaboinc.com.

“Designed for self defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; its chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials,” the site states.

TSA spokesman Velez told McClatchy News that the Logan passenger had “artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws.”

Nair posted bail and was next due in court on 30 May, AP reported.