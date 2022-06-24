Van atop car-carrying trailer crashes into south Florida overpass, flips onto road

NBC

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was watched by millions, but it was Depp's victorious attorney Camille Vasquez who became the standout star and has become one of Hollywood's top attorneys! Now, the woman behind the headlines is talking to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez for an exclusive interview. Camille discussed her upbringing, a heartwarming encounter she had in court, and more. She also shared how her "wonderful and supportive" boyfriend wasn't fazed by rumors she and Johnny were dating, speculation she previously called out as "sexist." See Camille's full interview on Wednesday's Access Daily.