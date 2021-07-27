Van Buren police investigating deaths of mother, teen at apartment complex

Jul. 27—Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her daughter whose bodies were found inside their Van Buren Township apartment Sunday, authorities said.

Officers were called late Sunday evening to the Belleville Pointe apartment complex in the 46000 block of Lake Villa Drive for a report of a possible homicide, according to the township's Public Safety Department. The complex is located near Interstate 94 and Belleville Road.

They found a 45-year-old woman's body and that of her 14-year-old daughter inside the apartment. The two victims had multiple injuries, officials said.

Police continue to investigate the homicides with help from the Michigan State Police Forensic Unit, they said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Van Buren Township Detective Bureau at (734) 699-8930.

