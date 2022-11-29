Van drags ATM down the road after it’s ripped from a Washington bank, cops say

Onlookers watched as a van dragged a stolen ATM down a Seattle road, authorities said.

The ATM was ripped out of the bank’s vestibule wall at 3:22 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Seattle Police Department said.

Three suspects wrapped a chain around the ATM and pulled it out with a Ford Econoline van, police said.

When they drove off, witnesses watched as the machine dragged behind the van, police said.

The machine was later found on the side of the road, along with multiple damaged vehicles, police said.

The van was also nearby, police said. Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspects get into a tan or gold SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police tip line at 206-233-5000.

