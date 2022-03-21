Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) share price dropped 59% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Van Elle Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The revenue fall of 2.2% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Van Elle Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Van Elle Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Van Elle Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 55%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Van Elle Holdings shareholders have received returns of 4.3% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 9%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Van Elle Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

