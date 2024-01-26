Van ends up in Middleburg retention pond after sideswiping SUV, driver in critical condition

A van that sideswiped another vehicle ended up in a retention pond on Thursday just before 4 p.m. in Middleburg.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the van was driving southbound on State Road 21 in the center lane. During an attempt to change lanes, the van sideswiped a sports utility vehicle and smashed into a light pole on the west shoulder.

As a result of losing control, the van entered a retention pond. The vehicle was submerged as Clay County Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to remove the driver from the water.

FHP did confirm that the driver of the van was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

