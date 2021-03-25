Van Gogh's 'A Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 14 million euros at auction

Sotheby's Paris employees pose with the painting "Scene de rue a Montmartre" by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene, held in a private collection for over a century, sold for 14 million euros ($16.50 million) at auction on Thursday.

Auction house Sotheby's had set an estimated value of between 5 million euros and 8 million euros for "A Street Scene in Montmartre", painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.

The Sotheby's team held the auction from Paris with bidding online or by phone from Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

The 14 million euros bid was placed online just as the hammer was coming down to clear a bid at 13.05 million euros.

The painting, which depicts a man and woman strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background, came from the private collection of a French family.

It is part of a series that Van Gogh produced of scenes in Montmartre, a hilly district of Paris now dominated by the Sacre Coeur church.

Van Gogh arrived in Paris in 1886. He left the city in 1888, saying he had tired of the hectic pace of Paris life.

He moved to the south of France, where he cut off part of his ear during an episode of mental illness. The artist later shot himself and died near Paris on July 29, 1890.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Richard Lough and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Gloria Steinem reflects on her decades-long fight for equality, the violence women are facing

    Gloria Steinem says pervasive violence against women remains the greatest threat to gender equality.

  • Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier is dead aged 79

    French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, who directed acclaimed movies such “A Sunday in the Country,” “Captain Conan” and “The Judge and the Assassin,” has died, according to his family. Tavernier's wife and children said he Thursday that he died in Sainte-Maxime, located in France's southerly Var region. Along with his family, the Lyon-born director left behind a legacy of 30 films that included performances by stars of French cinema such as Romy Schneider, Isabelle Huppert and Dirk Bogarde.

  • Free breadsticks and reasons for hope at Olive Garden

    The company that runs the Olive Garden chain is raising pay for its workers and handing out one-time bonuses, a sign of optimism from the kind of casual sit-down restaurant that has been devastated by the pandemic. Darden Restaurants said Thursday that every hourly restaurant worker will earn at least $10 per hour including tips as of Monday. Darden, which also runs LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and other chains, said it will spend an additional $17 million one-time bonuses for its nearly 90,000 hourly employees.

  • Exclusive: Novavax delays EU vaccine supply deal amid production problems - source

    Novavax is delaying signing a contract to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, an EU official involved in the talks told Reuters, as the U.S. biotech company warned it was struggling to source some raw materials. Prolonging the talks might further complicate the EU's vaccination plans as the bloc had planned to sign a deal early this year for at least 100 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with an option for another 100 million. Informally, a Novavax executive had said a slow pace in negotiations was warranted because the company was having production problems, the EU official said.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

    North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior." That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity." Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes. If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy. In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?A pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Maryland lawmakers consider gun control bills centering around crime, 'ghost guns'

    As the debate over guns gets louder in the wake of the boulder shooting, Maryland legislators are considering several gun control bills.

  • Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says

    Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile up Brussels at a time when Britain faces an EU threat to block vaccine imports. "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted Johnson as telling Conservative lawmakers on a Zoom meeting on Tuesday evening.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • Boulder shooting suspect ordered held without bail pending assessment 'to address his mental illness' after rampage that killed 10

    Hours after an emotional vigil for the victims, the suspect accused of fatally shooting 10 people in Boulder made his first court appearance.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • MBTA to scale back planned service cuts

    The MBTA now plans to include enough funding in its next annual budget to run buses and trains on the same full schedule that was in place before the pandemic.

  • Two teen girls charged in Uber Eats driver's death

    The 13-year-old and the 15-year-old have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Women’s flag football is becoming an official sport at junior colleges with NFL grant

    The NFL will provide a $150,000 grant to the Charlotte-based NJCAA to distribute to member colleges that declare their intent to participate women’s flag football over the next two years.