His van got dinged in South Beach, so he shot at traffic. It was caught on camera

For Miami Beach residents, news of a parking-spot spat leading to gunfire may bring back memories of Memorial Day Weekend 2017, when a man was shot dead on Ocean Drive by a tourist.

But this isn’t déjà vu.

On Thursday, Miami Beach Police released dramatic surveillance footage that shows a gunman running along Washington Avenue and firing multiple bullets at a black Jeep that dinged the gunman’s car while exiting a South Beach parking lot.

Unlike in 2017, no one was seriously injured in the Dec. 24 incident.

One of the bullets was “absorbed by the vehicle’s door” and caused bruising to the female passenger in the Jeep, police said. The woman declined to speak with a reporter for this article.

“We live in a world where people fire guns all too easily [and] often,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola in a statement. “It’s not unique to Miami Beach and I wish it would stop.”

Witnesses told police that the gunman was inside Deco Sandwiches & Burgers, 1361 Washington Ave., and left to retrieve a gun from his van parked outside. He shot at the Jeep just after midnight.

The gunman was never found, but police released a photograph of the suspect. He was wearing a red jacket and a Run DMC shirt at the time of the shooting, and he sports short braids.

Tipsters can call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.