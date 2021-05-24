Van Jones gushes about Kim Kardashian: ‘Going to be an unbelievable attorney’

“I think she’s one of the best advocates that we have,” Jones said.

Van Jones has never made his fondness for Kim Kardashian a secret and during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he waxed poetic about what a great attorney he thinks she’ll be.

“I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and I think she’s one of the best advocates that we have,” the CNN political contributor opined while discussing the reality star’s current law studies.

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian attend Variety And Rolling Stone Co-Host 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

When asked how Kardashian’s studies are going Jones replied, “She’s doing amazing.”

READ MORE: NBA’s Malik Beasley issues public apology to wife for Larsa Pippen fling

“The people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief,” Kim Kardashian West says about critics of her working with the Trump administration.



Tune in for more on “The Van Jones Show” with @VanJones68 at 7 p.m. ET. https://t.co/MLTBxaFapz pic.twitter.com/tnuUbV74SI — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2019

“She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer,” he added. “When she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up.”

Back in April 2019, Jones told Extra that Kardashian’s passion for criminal-justice reform has impressed him ever since they first met at the White House in late 2018.

“She takes these cases seriously,” explained the Yale Law School graduate. “It’s embarrassing to go into a meeting with Kim Kardashian, you’re the attorney and she’s not and she knows more than you by far, and that happens all the time.”

“[Kim] is so prepared, she is so passionate, she reads the letters that she gets, and is always trying to figure out how to be helpful,” he continued. “People forget she is the daughter of a very accomplished lawyer. She is also the mother of three African-American kids, so that puts that criminal justice conversation in a different place.”

Story continues

“She is just extraordinary, and people are just going to have to reassess — she is not that kid that used to party with Paris Hilton,” he concluded.

Van under fire

While it may be all love between Jones and Kardashian, as we previously reported, the ladies at The View aren’t as enamored with him.

During his February appearance on The View, things got heated between Jones and the co-hosts of the popular daytime talk show. Page Six reported that Jones felt “ambushed” and “blindsided” by the entire encounter.

Read More: ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin confronts Van Jones for giving Trump ‘racial cover’

Van Jones defends himself against criticism over giving Trump credit for his work in the Black community, despite publicly disapproving other actions by Trump: “I’m never going to apologize for putting the interest of people at the bottom first.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/LFiiIFMNiq — The View (@TheView) February 6, 2021

During the broadcast in question Jones stopped by the ABC mainstay to promote his new documentary, The Reunited States — which is co-produced by “The View” co-hostess Meghan McCain — and, in an exchange that promptly went viral afterward, Sunny Hostin confronted him for giving former President Donald Trump “racial cover.”

A “TV source” reportedly told Page Six that Jones “felt like they were rude, and he was completely blindsided by how they questioned him. He was not happy about how the interview went. It was unprofessional.”

Hostin, who also serves as senior legal correspondent for ABC News, pressed Jones on his past behavior with Trump, saying: “Now, Van, you do spend a lot of time threading the middle and trying to unite people, but there are those who accuse you of being a political opportunist — a chameleon, so to speak — who provided racial cover for former, disgraced, twice-impeached President Trump.”

“People in the Black community,” she told him, “don’t trust you anymore.”



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Van Jones gushes about Kim Kardashian: ‘Going to be an unbelievable attorney’ appeared first on TheGrio.