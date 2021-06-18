Van Jones told Kim Kardashian that rumors about the two of them dating have gotten him 'so many dates,' according to the reality star

Kim Kardashian says that rumors she's dating Van Jones have been great for the political commentator's dating life. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian clarified on Thursday that she's not dating political commentator Van Jones.

But she said Jones told her that rumors the two are dating have gotten him "so many dates."

Kardashian and Jones were rumored to be dating amid news of her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian clarified on Thursday that she's not dating CNN political commentator Van Jones - but rumors that the two are romantically involved have been great for Jones' dating life, she said.

Rumors that Kardashian is dating Jones started circulating shortly after news broke earlier this year that Kardashian had split from her husband of seven years, rapper Kanye West.

Kardashian weighed in on speculation about her dating life during part one of her family's reunion chat with TV host Andy Cohen taking a closer look back at "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which aired Thursday night. The long-running E! reality show about the Kardashian-Jenner family came to end on June 10 after 14 years and 20 dramatic seasons.

"Van texted me and was like, 'this rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" Kardashian told Cohen after the host asked her about the dating rumors.

Kardashian also said that she's not dating Maluma after Cohen brought up other rumors that claimed she was dating the Colombian singer-songwriter.

"I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma," Kardashian told Cohen. "I've seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy."

Kardashian and Jones met for the first time in 2018 while advocating for criminal-justice reform at the White House. Jones posted an Instagram video of the two of them to mark the occasion and spoke warmly about Kardashian in the caption.

"Kim is an incredibly smart, effective, humble, and determined advocate," Jones wrote about Kardashian in 2018. "Working day in, Day out, around the clock to win clemency for individuals who should not be doomed to spend the rest of their lives behind bars. She does her homework and comes prepared to fight hard."

Kardashian and Jones met three months after Kim successfully advocated for former president Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a then-63-year-old grandmother who was serving a life sentence in prison for nonviolent drug offenses.

Since their initial meeting three years ago, Jones has continued to praise Kardashian publicly and said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May that he thinks she will be an "unbelievable" lawyer.

"Once she got a taste for what she could do, using her platform, using her brain," Jones told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She hasn't let up."

While Kardashian is definitely not dating Jones, as she said, the exact status of her divorce proceedings with West is unclear.

In February, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West after weeks of rumors that they'd split. West responded to Kardashian's filing two months later by requesting joint custody of the couple's four young children and asking for no spousal support to be awarded to either of them.

More recently, West was spotted vacationing in France with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk earlier in June.

