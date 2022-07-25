Van Nuys man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Hesperia woman

Van Nuys resident Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 37-year-old Heidi Allred last week in Hesperia, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a Hesperia apartment was arrested after he was located in Van Nuys.

Van Nuys resident Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 37-year-old Heidi Allred of Hesperia last week, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Krdotyan remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear Monday at Victorville Superior Court

In Nov. 2020, the case of Heidi Allred -v- Sarkis Krdotyan was filed in Victorville Superior Court, which included a request by Allred for a domestic violence restraining order. The following month, the case was ordered dismissed.

The incident

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday responded to an unknown problem in the 16400 block of Sequoia Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, later identified as Allred, with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect as Krdotyan, who fled the area before deputies' arrival.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service - Los Angeles Branch located and arrested Krdotyan at a residence in Van Nuys.

The arrest location is in the 7400 block of Whitaker Avenue, near the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles County.

Krdotyan was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and later transferred to the WVDC.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

