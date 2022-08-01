Van Nuys man arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex in Adelanto

A 28-year-old man from Van Nuys was arrested on suspicion of soliciting sex with a minor in Adelanto, according to sheriff’s officials who are seeking additional victims.

Lance Mari Ramil Cortez remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Monday, with bail set at $625,000, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Cortez is scheduled to appear Monday and Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Victor Valley Sheriff Station officials reported that at around 3 p.m. on July 28, investigators arrested Cortez on suspicion of solicitation of a minor for sexual Acts.

Cortez was in contact with a 15 -year-old girl via social media and made plans to meet at John Mgrdichian Park in Adelanto for sexual relations, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that the suspect was aware of the victim’s age.

The park is near Desert Trails Preparatory Academy, north of Palmdale Road/Highway 18 and west of Hwy. 395.

Cortez arrived at the park with multiple items to commit the illegal sexual act, which violate a penal code that includes “arrival at an arranged meeting place after soliciting a child for sex.” He was arrested without incident and booked at the HDDC, sheriff’s officials stated.

Additionally, there is an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department in which Cortez was involved in a similar incident.

Sheriff’s officials have released a photo of Cortez as investigators believe there may be additional victims in the High Desert area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective A. Pollick at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

