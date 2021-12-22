Van plows through Abingdon Walgreens in ATM robbery attempt

Dec. 21—At about 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the Walgreens in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front doors smashed. At least one employee was inside the building at the time of the crash but was unharmed, according to Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Early investigation concludes four individuals in a silver passenger van backed into the front doors of the building, causing severe damage, then attempted unsuccessfully to steal an ATM from the store. They then fled the area in the van, leaving the smashed ATM behind.

The van involved was located later Tuesday morning abandoned in the 3400 block of Brooks Ave. in Abingdon. An investigation has determined the vehicle was stolen out of Baltimore City, Andersen said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Department is looking into whether the incident is connected to similar theft attempts throughout the area recently. Nearly identical crimes have taken place at other businesses in Perry Hall, Reisterstown, Baltimore and Elkridge in recent months.

"We are aware of the potential trend this type of crime has become across the Baltimore region, but we will not stand for it continuing in Harford County," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. "Based on the evidence, we believe these suspects are not from Harford County. When caught, they will find out that in Harford County, unlike in some other jurisdictions, when you are arrested and charged, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schueler at 443-409-3562.