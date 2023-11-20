STAUNTON — A van slammed into a Staunton residence Monday afternoon, with almost the entire vehicle ending up inside the home.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Staunton Fire & Rescue.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2023, a van crashed into a Staunton home on Pleasant View Street.

The incident took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. at 1397 Pleasant View Street. It appeared that a Kia van smashed through a wooden fence and went down a short but steep embankment before crashing into the home.

Two people, both elderly, were inside the van. They were treated by medical personell at the scene.

Chief Scott Garber of Staunton Fire & Rescue said a woman and two children were in the home when the crash occurred. He said the van ended up in a former carport previously converted into a living space that is currently unused.

Stabilizing struts were deployed by firefighters at the scene to prop up part of the house. Garber said the home still appeared to be structurally sound, but wasn't sure if the residents would be displaced or not.

"That's going to depend on what the building official determines," he said.

The News Leader has reached out to the Staunton Police Department to see if any charges were filed and will update this article when a reply is received.

Since 1896, Hidden Spring Farm has been a Valley treasure

Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday: Staunton merchants ready for the holidays

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Van slams into Staunton home