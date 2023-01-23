Van stolen from funeral home is found — but body is still missing, Illinois cops say

Officers in Illinois are searching for a man’s body after a funeral home van was stolen, Illinois cops say.

The Rockford Police Department said the van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 21. A man’s body was in the cargo area of the van, and the driver fled 90 miles away to Chicago, police said.

The van was found Sunday night, but the body was missing, police said.

Rockford police said Monday it is working with its “law enforcement partners” to continue the search.

Police did not provide information about who stole the van.