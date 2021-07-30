Van, suspects sought in shooting at Detroit vigil

Jul. 30—Detroit police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting at a vigil on the city's west side that left six people injured.

Authorities have estimated as many as 100 people attended the event Sunday near McNichols and Asbury Park to honor someone who died two days earlier in an ATV crash.

At about 10:15 p.m., a black van drove by and a passenger "fired shots into the crowd, striking and injuring multiple people," police said in a statement.

Interim police Chief James White told reporters Monday that six people were struck. All were treated at a local hospital, police said.

After the shooting, the driver and passenger fled west on McNichols. A description was not available.

Police this week also said they were seeking four persons of interest in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.