Van Wert jury finds second Indiana man guilty in home invasion

Aug. 9—VAN WERT — A Van Wert County jury on Tuesday, following deliberations, returned guilty verdicts against a Fort Wayne man charged with a home invasion and a shooting near Convoy earlier this year.

Dashawn Jones, 33, will be sentenced on Sept. 13 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court following his conviction on charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and complicity in the commission of an offense, each first-degree felonies, and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 1 incident during which Jones entered the residence of Jacob Minnick and physically assaulted the homeowner.

Another Fort Wayne man was previously sentenced for his role in the invasion.

Brandon Fair, 37, entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court late last year to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to six years in prison on each of the assault charges, with those terms to be served concurrently, and eight years on the robbery charge that is to be served consecutively to the other counts. Fair will serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Jones is alleged to have assisted Fair by restraining Minnick for the purpose of causing him physical harm.