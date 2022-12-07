Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge

Dec. 6—VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault, felonies of the third- and fourth-degree, respectively. He was ordered held on $200,000 bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Tinsley is alleged to have attempted on or about Nov. 13 of this year to light a fire in the front lobby of the Comfort Inn, an establishment which "had numerous people inside," according to the indictment.