Van Wert man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Oct. 5—VAN WERT — A Van Wert man appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday and entered pleas of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

The charges reportedly are linked to the death in March of a woman due to a drug overdose.

A secret indictment against Thomas Lampy, 31, was handed down by a Van Wert County grand jury last month.

Judge Martin Burchfield set bond for Lampy at $5,000 and ordered him placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

A public defender was appointed to represent Lampy. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 25.