Van Wert man headed to prison for home invasion, assault

Jun. 30—LIMA — What started as a love triangle ended Thursday with a Van Wert man heading off to begin a four-year prison term for assaulting his romantic rival.

Craig Hirschy, 33, was convicted by a jury on May 3 in Allen County Common Pleas Court on a first-degree felony count of aggravated burglary. Prosecutors said Hirschy broke into a home in the 2700 block of Lowell Avenue in Lima on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021, and attacked 41-year-old Thomas Blair.

Blair suffered numerous injuries and was left with more than $4,000 in medical bills sustained during the attack.

The Lima man told police he was asleep on his couch at about 8:20 p.m. on the night in question when he awoke to being assaulted by a man later identified as Hirschy, who reportedly had entered the home through an unlocked door. Blair said Hirschy pinned him to his couch and repeatedly struck him with a closed fist. Hirschy reportedly then demanded access to the victim's cell phone message history before fleeing the residence. Blair said he believed the assault stemmed from both men having a relationship with the same female acquaintance.

Later that evening Allen County authorities learned that Hirschy was taken into custody in Mercer County for an apparently unrelated aggravated menacing charge that occurred sometime after the assault in Lima.

Upon the advice of his attorney, Scott Gordon, Hirschy made no statement during his sentencing hearing on Thursday. It is anticipated that an appeal will be filed in his case.

Members of the victim's family did address the court, however, telling Judge Terri Kohlrieser how the attack affected more than just Blair.

"Craig Hirschy instilled fear in our lives; fear that is still there," Blair's sister told the judge. "We live in fear for a decision he made."

Blair's mother said her son "was and still is affected" by Hirschy's attack. "Craig Hirschy has been found guilty and needs to be penalized," the woman said.

Story continues

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham said Hirschy throughout the case has shown no remorse or responsibility for his actions.

"He blames everyone else," Cunningham said, "and he's provided erroneous information to this court."

Kohlrieser called the version of events of the incident as described by Hirschy in a pre-sentence report as "fairly incredible" and said his story "doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me."

In addition to his prison term Hirschy was ordered to make restitution to Blair for medical bills.