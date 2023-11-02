Van Wert man indicted for murder in September death

Nov. 2—VAN WERT — Authorities in Van Wert County are searching for a suspect in the Sept. 30 death of Roy Watts, 54, who was discovered deceased following an incident at his residence on South Vine Street in Van Wert.

The death was initially deemed "suspicious" and an autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled Watts' death was the result of a homicide.

A subsequent investigation led police to believe that Van Wert resident Larry Andrus Jr., 48, may have contributed to Watts' death. On Tuesday a grand jury returned indictments against Andrus for murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation and felonious assault, according to a press release issued by the Van Wert Police Department.

Andrus is believed to be in hiding. Persons with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419023802462 or call CrimeStoppers at 419-238-STOP.