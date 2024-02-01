Van Wert project among draft list for state funding

Jan. 31—VAN WERT — The Ohio Transportation Review Advisory Council drafted a slate of new projects to potentially receive funding through the state department of transportation's Major New Capacity Program and among them is a project in Van Wert.

The state would introduce new funding to the tune of $1.4 million for the removal of an intersection on the U.S. 30 interchange with Liberty Union.

The project would then re-align the intersection to connect to the U.S. 224/U.S. 30 interchange.

ODOT would also widen U.S. 127 as part of the project.

The project would start in 2025.

The program would offer $127.3 million in new funding for projects on the list.

The public can comment until Feb. 28 by emailing trac@dot.ohio.gov.

TRAC will vote for the final list at its Feb. 28 meeting.